Oxford hoops teams fall in first round of region tournament Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Oxford basketball suffered a pair of defeats in the opening round of the Region 1-6A tournament on Monday as the boys fell to Tupelo before the girls lost a close game to Starkville.

The Lady Chargers used a dominant third quarter to erase an eight-point halftime deficit, but were outscored 21-12 in the final quarter of play as they fell 62-58.

Senior Olivia Waddell put the team on her back, scoring a game-high 20 points in the losing effort.

Sophomore C.C. Frierson also got into double-figures for the Lady Chargers as she poured in 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

The boys struggled to find an offensive rhythm against a talented Tupelo squad, managing just 16 points in the first half as the Golden Wave built up a double-digit advantage.

Junior D.J. Davis led the team with nine points and four rebounds in the defeat.

Junior Miles Luber and sophomore Grant Young were the only other Chargers to record more than four points on the night, contributing six points a piece and combining for five boards.

Both teams now move on to the third-place game on Wednesday, where they will fight for playoff spots against Grenada in a pair of elimination games.

The girls will kick things off first at 6 p.m. before the boys game at 7:30 p.m.