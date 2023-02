Cadence Bank holds ribbon cutting Published 5:39 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Cadence Bank held a ribbon cutting to honor their recently changed name. Randy Leister, President of the Oxford Market, is joined by his staff, Lance Hickman, Marandia Corner, Amy Hartley, Chase Buchanan, Alkeus Campbell and Jaren Givhan as he cuts the red ribbon. Also attending the event were several members of the business community, of the LOU Chamber of Commerce and its Ambassadors.