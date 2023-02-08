OHS engineering and software development shines at conference

Samanyu Misra and Nathanael Hom won 4th place in Technology Problem Solving and 2nd place in Technology Debate;

Zoe Wilson won second place in Computer-Aided Design;

Kyle Allen won first place in Computer-Aided Design;

Zeyad Ibrahim won first place in Technology Bowl Team and Individual, 3rd place in Extemporaneous Speech, and 3rd place in Essays on Technology;

William Riser won 1st place in Technology Bowl Team and 3rd place in Technology Bowl Individual, and 1st place for the Coding Exam (team event);

Ahmed Belal won first place in Technology Bowl Team and 3rd place in Forensic Science;

Elizabeth Wakefield won 1st place for the Coding Exam (team event);

Logan Verlangieri won 3rd place in Forensic Science.

Oxford High School offers an Engineering Pathway and the C-Spire Software Development pathway as a part of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) department.