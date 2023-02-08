OHS engineering and software development shines at conference

Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

By Staff Report

From left to right: Nathaneal Homms, Zoe Wilson, Kyle Allen, Zeyad Ibrahim,Tim Dotson, Samuel Misra. (OSD Communications)

Oxford High School’s Technology Student Association (TSA) participated in the Northern District TSA Conference on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

The following students placed in their respective competitions:

Samanyu Misra and Nathanael Hom won 4th place in Technology Problem Solving and 2nd place in Technology Debate;

Zoe Wilson won second place in Computer-Aided Design;

Kyle Allen won first place in Computer-Aided Design;

Zeyad Ibrahim won first place in Technology Bowl Team and Individual, 3rd place in Extemporaneous Speech, and 3rd place in Essays on Technology;

William Riser won 1st place in Technology Bowl Team and 3rd place in Technology Bowl Individual, and 1st place for the Coding Exam (team event);

Ahmed Belal won first place in Technology Bowl Team and 3rd place in Forensic Science;

Elizabeth Wakefield won 1st place for the Coding Exam (team event);

Logan Verlangieri won 3rd place in Forensic Science.

Oxford High School offers an Engineering Pathway and the C-Spire Software Development pathway as a part of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) department.

