Ole Miss Baseball announces 2023 national television schedule Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference released the 2023 SEC Baseball Television Schedule Tuesday, and the 2022 National Champions are featured nine times throughout the season.

Ole Miss will appear on SEC Network six times, ESPNU twice, and ESPN2 once during their 2023 campaign. Their national television debut will also be their first SEC matchup of the year as they take on Vanderbilt at 6:00 p.m. in Nashville on ESPNU. The finale of that series will also be nationally televised as the two teams will square-off at 11:00 a.m. on SEC Network.

The Rebels will play on SEC Network for three straight Saturdays as their series against Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Mississippi State will all feature games on the station. On April 29, Ole Miss will host LSU for game two of a three-game set at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

Ole Miss and Missouri will play on SEC Network on May 4 at 6:00 p.m. before the Rebels return home to host Auburn the following weekend. Two of the three games between Ole Miss and Auburn will be broadcast nationally with the series opener on ESPNU on May 11 and the finale on SEC Network on May 13.

Three wildcard games on the final weekend of the regular season (May 18-20) will be selected to air nationally on SEC Network. The Rebels will be in Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama during that time.

National TV Games

March 16 at Vanderbilt (6:00 p.m. CT) – ESPNU

March 18 at Vanderbilt (11:00 a.m. CT) – SEC Network

April 1 at Texas A&M (7:00 p.m. CT) – SEC Network

April 8 vs. Arkansas (2:00 p.m. CT) – SEC Network

April 15 at Mississippi State (3:00 p.m. CT) – SEC Network

April 22 vs. LSU (2:00 p.m. CT) – ESPN2

May 4 at Missouri (6:00 p.m. CT) – SEC Network

May 11 vs. Auburn (7:00 p.m. CT) – ESPNU

May 13 vs. Auburn (2:00 p.m. CT) – SEC Network