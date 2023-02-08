Ole Miss Football sets Grove Bowl for April 15 Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Ole Miss Athletics announced that the 2023 Grove Bowl, presented by Mississippi HomeCare, will be held Saturday, April 15, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The start of the annual football scrimmage is set for 2 p.m. CT.

The Grove Bowl serves as the final spring scrimmage for the Rebels, which will begin on March 21. Television and general gameday information for the annual intrasquad scrimmage will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Ole Miss is coming off an 8-5 campaign that saw the Rebels earn their third consecutive bowl bid under head coach Lane Kiffin . The Rebels once again ranked amongst the top of the nation in multiple offensive statistics in 2022. Ole Miss was No. 3 nationally in rushing offense (256.6) and No. 8 in total offense (496.4).

Freshman All-America selection Quinshon Judkins set the Ole Miss single-season record in both rushing yards (1,567) and rushing touchdowns (16). The Pike Road, Alabama, native led the SEC and finished top 10 nationally in both categories.

Ole Miss recently added a new infusion of talent to the 2023 roster, welcoming 20 mid-year enrollees to campus. The list of new Rebels joining the team for spring practice features 13 Division I transfers that On3 currently ranks as the No. 3 class in the team transfer rankings. Ole Miss claimed four of the top 50 available transfers, according to On3.

Mississippi HomeCare, Baptist HomeCare and Deaconess HomeCare are part of the LHC Group family of home health providers. LHC Group is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence.