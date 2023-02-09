SEC announces 2021-2022 revenue distribution Published 12:00 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday announced that $721.8 million of total revenue was divided among the SEC’s 14 universities for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended August 31, 2022.

The total includes $698.5 million distributed directly from the conference office, as well as $23.3 million retained by universities that participated in 2021-22 football bowl games to offset travel and other related bowl expenses.

The amount distributed from the conference office, excluding bowl expenses retained by participants, averaged $49.9 million per school.

Email newsletter signup

“The SEC’s annual revenue distribution significantly enhances the ability of our universities’ athletics programs to provide the highest level of support for the thousands of student-athletes who participate in sports each year on our campuses,” Sankey said. “This commitment to an impactful and life-changing experience encompasses superior support in coaching, training, academic counseling, medical care, mental health, nutrition, life-skills development and extended health coverage for our student-athletes.”

Currently more than 5,400 female and male student-athletes across the SEC receive financial aid, and counting non-scholarship participants, more than 7,100 total student-athletes participate in sports sponsored by SEC universities.

Athletics departments at all 14 SEC member universities continue to fund scholarships based on a student-athlete’s full cost of attendance and now provide financial awards for academic achievement. In addition, each SEC university utilizes a portion of the revenues to fund a wide range of academic and campus improvement initiatives, including academic scholarships, endowed faculty positions, student wellness programs, research programs, and forward-looking building projects.

“SEC athletics programs often contribute in unique and significant ways to the academic missions of their universities as a result of athletics-generated revenues,” Sankey said. “Past examples of the impact of this revenue have included assistance in construction and renovation of academic facilities, financial support of academic scholarships, funding of academic programs and direct transfers of funds to support academic budgets.”

The total distribution amount is comprised of revenue generated from television agreements, post-season bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC Football Championship Game, the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, NCAA Championships and a supplemental surplus distribution.

The distribution amount does not include an additional $8.1 million of NCAA and SEC grants divided among the 14 member universities.