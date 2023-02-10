Ole Miss places 73 on SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll
Published 3:00 pm Friday, February 10, 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ole Miss had 73 student-athletes earn a place on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, which was announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday.
A total of 1,154 student-athletes from the 14 member schools of the SEC were honored in the fall list released today, which covers the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. For Ole Miss, those 73 student-athletes include those who were part of the competition roster during the 2022 fall season.
Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
Ole Miss Honorees (73)
Men’s Cross Country (13)
Aiden Britt – Mechanical Engineering
Cole Bullock – General Business
Whit Dennis – Mechanical Engineering
Marcus Dropik – Management
Dereck Elkins – Management
Baylor Franklin – Master of Business Administration
Jacob Lough – Sport and Recreation Administration
Chris Maxon – Sport and Recreation Administration
Nick Moulai – Sport and Recreation Administration
Cole Piotrowski – General Business
Chase Rose – General Business
Ben Savino – Ph.D in Engineering Science
Gabe Scales – Biological Science
Women’s Cross Country (6)
Skylar Boogerd – Exercise Science
Makayla Fick – Exercise Science
Ryann Helmers – Special Education
Madison Hulsey – Exercise Science
Kristel van den Berg – Master’s in Exercise Science
Loral Winn – Journalism
Football (31)
Luke Altmyer – Sport and Recreation Administration
Miles Battle – Integrated Marketing Communications
Ulysses Bentley IV – Multi‐Disciplinary Studies
Lex Boucvalt – Accountancy
Kyndrich Breedlove – Multi‐Disciplinary Studies
Drew Burnett – General Business
Caden Costa – General Business
Jaxson Dart – General Business
Jack Greer – Exercise Science
Hamilton Hall – Integrated Marketing Communications
Davison Igbinosun – Psychology
Tysheem Johnson – Multi‐Disciplinary Studies
Jalen Knox – Multi‐Disciplinary Studies
Jared Lawrence – General Business
Danny Lockhart II – Multi‐Disciplinary Studies
Brandon Mack – Multi‐Disciplinary Studies
Fraser Masin – Multi‐Disciplinary Studies
Jonathan Mingo – Exercise Science
Daniel Newman – Criminal Justice
Richard O’Bryant – Pharmaceutical Sciences
Joshua Pfeifer – Sport and Recreation Administration
Tavius Robinson – Multi‐Disciplinary Studies
DeSanto Rollins – General Business
Sellers Shy – Biological Science
Jarell Stinson – General Business
CJ Terrell – Sport and Recreation Administration
Rayf Vinson – Exercise Science
Trey Washington – Integrated Marketing Communications
Jayden Williams – Sport and Recreation Administration
Calvin Wilson – General Business
Hudson Wolfe – General Business
Soccer (13)
Sydney Ash – Marketing
Maddie Bishop – Communication Sciences & Disorders
Grace Freeman – Sport and Recreation Administration
Lucy Green – Exercise Science
Jenna Kemp – Exercise Science
Lily Logan – Biochemistry
Marykate McGuire – Master’s in Higher Education
Sydney Michalak – Master’s in Food and Nutrition Services
Aubrey Mister – Communication Sciences & Disorders
Lauren Montgomery – Journalism
Ashley Orkus – Cert. in Intercollegiate Athletic Administration
Taylor Radecki – Exercise Science
Molly Thompson – Biochemistry
Volleyball (10)
Anna Bair – Psychology
Payton Brgoch – Psychology
Julia Dyess – Exercise Science
Riley Fischer – Sociology
Hayden McGee – Integrated Marketing Communications
Bailee Middleton – Accountancy
Maggie Miller – Integrated Marketing Communications
Sasha Ratliff – General Business
Bria Samilton – Accountancy
Samantha Schnitta – Public Health & Health Sciences