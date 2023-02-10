Oxford education leaders featured in Improving America’s Schools Together Published 5:00 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

The Carnegie Foundation is soon publishing its latest work on school improvement, and in its pages are contributions from the Oxford School District and the University of Mississippi. Improving America’s Schools Together: How District-University Partnerships and Continuous Improvement Can Transform Education is the first definitive text on continuous improvement in school district-university partnerships, covering improvement methods, theory, research, and real cases across the country with practical improvement tools that can be adapted to any setting.

Through an array of in-depth stories of district-university partnerships, the book aims to demonstrate how improvement science–as a shared method–can guide institutions of higher education and their local education agency partners to enact the types of infrastructures that foster leaders and educators capable of enhancing students’ learning outcomes and opportunity structures. The book highlights the advantageous partnership between the University of Mississippi School of Education and the Oxford School District. Contributors to this work are Dr. David Rock, Dean of the School of Education and Professor of Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Mississippi, Bradley Roberson, OSD Superintendent, Brian Harvey, former OSD Superintendent, and Marni Herrington, OSD Chief Academic Officer.

Improving America’s Schools Together: How District-University Partnerships and Continuous Improvement Can Transform Education is expected to be published on April 1, 2023.