GoShine opening mid-March

Published 11:00 am Monday, February 13, 2023

By Kelby Zendejas

GoShine will open in mid-March. Here's a sneak speak of GoShine's car wash conveyor. (Kelby Zendejas)

GoShine Express Car Wash is under construction on Hwy. 6 and is set to be opened in mid-March.

Co-Founder and Principal of the Oxford GoShine Pettey Hardin is excited to work on his newest
footprint. Out of 28 other locations, the Oxford facility will be the largest.

“We see that Oxford’s been underserved until now,” Hardin said. “The location is strategically located to
serve the entire metro area of Oxford.”

The project costs will exceed $5 million and sets Oxford up nicely with a first-class car wash that
provides excellent customer service, a 137-foot long conveyor, 22 vacuum hoses, and a three minute
automated car wash system. Vacuum bays are located on each side of a car for convenience. Prices will
begin at $10 a wash and go to $25. Monthly plans will be available.

When the store opens, they will offer free washes for several days. They will also wash the City of
Oxford’s police cars for free.

GoShine will be open six days a week and closed on Sunday.

