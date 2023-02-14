Lafayette blows out Southaven in season opener

Published 11:30 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By Jake Davis

Lafayette's Everett Thompson awaits a pitch in the Commodores' 6-3 loss to Oxford on Friday, March 4, 2022. Lafayette has won eight straight after defeating Ripley on Saturday. (Claire Anne Pugh/Commodore Media Group)

Lafayette baseball got off to a hot start on Monday as they blew out Southaven 14-1 in their season opener.

The Commodores lit up the scoreboard in the first inning, striking for seven runs in the opening frame before putting the Chargers away in the fifth with a four-run inning that gave them a run-rule victory.

Senior Everett Thompson put together an impressive performance on the mound for the ‘Dores, surrendering just one unearned run in four innings while striking out nine batters.

He also helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.

Lafayette will travel to Corinth on Saturday to take on the Warriors before returning to Oxford for their home opener against Water Valley on Feb. 20.

