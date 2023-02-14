Magnolia Hill Productions wins Movieguide Awards

Published 5:46 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By Rebecca Alexander

Mississippi native Sam Haskell spoke with the Oxford Eagle about his role in the "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" special airing on NBC this month. (Submitted Photo)

Oxford resident Sam Haskell and his Magnolia Hill Productions picked up two significant awards at the 30th Anniversary Movieguide Awards held in Hollywood on Saturday night. The Movieguide Awards recognizes the best family-friendly movies and television shows of the previous year and faith based shows.

Kathy Ireland presented Haskell and his team the Faith and Freedom Award for Television for a “Walton’s Thanksgiving.” Haskell  and his team was also awarded The Epiphany Prize for Most Inspiring TV or Streaming Movie or Program to “Dolly Parton Mountain Magic Christmas.” The team for Magnolia Hill includes Billy Levin, Hudson Hickman, David Rambo, Jim Strain, Joe Lazarov and Dolly Parton.

