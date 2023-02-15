AKA promotes youth leadership program Published 8:00 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Two local chapters of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority partnered together to implement the Youth Leadership Institute (YLI) program in efforts to lead Oxford’s youth in environmental, political, and social spheres.

The program started in January and is expected to grow in size with children ages 11 to 13. The YLI program meets once a month and is youth-led. The program is an interactive leadership development program that guides youth to build a future in Oxford and in the world.

“The Youth Leadership Institute is one of the initiatives for our 2023 administration,” President Torie Marion said. “These programs will run through 2026, so we will have this program every year until then. It’s one of the things that Alpha Kappa Alpha requires.”

The program focuses primarily on youth developing leadership skills, exploration, discovery and self-expression, and the power of purpose.

“They are the future leaders of our world,” Initiative Chair Kim Youngblood said. “We want them to have these leadership skills early, it’s very important that they have the leadership skills early on in their lives.”

The local chapter also serves the Lafayette community through other avenues such as community service work, Childhood Hunger Initiative Power Packs (CHIPP), Walk for Diabetes, MLK Day of Service, and trunk or treats.

To join the YLI program, email Kim Youngblood at kdyblood@gmail.com. Meetings are held at the Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library every third Saturday of the month at 3 p.m. The next session is on Feb. 18.