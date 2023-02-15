Assisted Living crowns Valentine’s king and queen Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Mary Eva Presley and Jeff Newman were named The Elison Assisted Living of Oxford’s Valentine’s Day king and queen on Feb. 14. Newman was surprised by the recognition due to only living at The Elison for six months. Presley has lived at The Elison for two years.

“I’m very surprised,” Newman said. “I can’t say enough nice things about the staff here and the residents. I didn’t know a soul up here other than my son, but they could not have been more friendly here.”

The celebration started with a game for the residents in the audience and included Valentine’s Day cupcakes and candy. The pair were crowned king and queen after prizes were awarded and a king and queen dance to “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder followed.

Presley’s daughter watched as she was crowned queen on Tuesday. Presley is no stranger to a crown. During her senior year of high school in Clarksdale, Miss., Presley was crowned Miss Clarksdale High School and Homecoming Queen.

She loves spending time outside walking and playing with her dog, Lovie.

Newman enjoys fishing and hunting and worked as a realtor for roughly 35 years before retiring.