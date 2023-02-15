Black History Month Concert on Feb. 21 Published 11:00 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The Ole Miss African Drum and Dance Ensemble (OMADDE) will showcase its 2023 UM Black History Month Concert on Feb. 21 in celebration of James Meredith and 60 years of integration.

The concert will feature guest artist Tanisha Ward and Amanda Johnson on collaborative piano. Also featured in the concert will be the University of Mississippi Gospel Choir, University of Mississippi Men’s Glee, LOU Symphony Orchestra, and the OMADDE. Admission to this concert is free.

OMADDE was founded in 2003 by George W. K. Dor after a fifteen-piece set of Ghanaian drums were acquired by the university. The ensemble has been a staple of cultural diversity within the school ever since.

The ensemble does plenty of performances throughout the year, most notably the end of the semester shows and shows during Black History Month. Some of their symbolic performances include the 2003 Open Doors Ceremony, the International Conference on Racial Reconciliation, and the “Truth Project” in 2009.

The group has performed around the state and the surrounding area including Memphis, Tupelo, Columbus, Starkville, Jackson, Clarksdale, Oxford, and at the Bishop Gray Center at Canton.

The performances are of a variety including: events on university campuses, arts councils, churches, and festivals.