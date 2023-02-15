Ole Miss Baseball announces game day enhancements ahead of 2023 season Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Ole Miss Baseball will invite fans back into Oxford-University Stadium in just three days as they open their 2023 season against the University of Delaware. As the Rebel faithful prepare to make the trip to Swayze Field, there is a wealth of new changes and enhancements that they can expect to see as they return to the ballpark.

Before fans even arrive on gameday, they can now purchase parking passes ahead of time on the CLUTCH! app for both the Ford Center and South parking lots. Shuttles will operate out of Lot B, Lot E, and the South Lot three hours before weekend series’ and two hours before midweek games.

An updated ADA ramp is being installed outside Gate 1 that will allow fans better access from University Avenue. It is expected to be completed and fully operational later this season.

As the Rebel faithful enter O-U Stadium, the biggest change they will notice will come from the brand-new lighting system that has been installed around Swayze Field. State-of-the-art LED lights now illuminate the stadium with over 150 new lights added. The lights have the ability to flash on-and-off to the beat of music and sounds and can also cycle through a variety of different colors, enhancing the game day experience.

Over 100 new premium seats have been added to the Club 41-11 hospitality structure as it heads into its second season behind the right field bleachers. Fans who purchase tickets in the premium area are given access to complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages, premium parking located just behind the area, a personal liquor locker, private restrooms, and a merchandise discount at Ole Miss Authentics. Limited tickets still remain for the 41-11 Club and can be purchased by calling (662) 913-8003.

Over in the Diamond Club premium area, new furniture and HVAC systems have been installed to provide premium comfort all season long.

A bevy of new National Championship signage will be present throughout Oxford-University Stadium, starting with two large banners and text at the front entrance. Once inside, fans will be provided with an interactive National Championship Trophy photo opportunity just inside the front gate. A 2022 National Championship logo will be placed on the outfield wall and will be revealed on Opening Night.

In addition to the usual ballpark offerings, a new diverse lineup of concessions will be available during the 2023 season. Tupelo-based restaurant Shenanigans will be serving up street tacos and the aptly named Grove Dog in the Bullpen area while the new Leinenkugel Batting Cage will feature grab-and-go food and beverages down the third base side. The Rebel Grill has been added to the Rooftop Plaza on the first base side and will offer different ballpark selections to fans taking in the game from above.

Coming later this season, fans will be able to experience a new Speed Pitch inflatable, located just inside Gate 1 will allow fans to test their arm strength and find out if they have what it takes to strikeout the best in the SEC. Fans taking in the game from the outfield seats will get to experience the brand-new Hot Dog Cannon each game, as members of the Ole Miss Gameday staff will be launching fresh hot dogs into the crowd at some point each day.

On the field, umpires will now be announcing their rulings following reviews over the PA system. The types of rulings and what will be announced is in an experimental stage and fans will get to be a part of that process. The Southeastern Conference has also enacted a 10-run rule for all league games during 2023. The rule will effectively end the game if one team leads by 10 or more runs after seven innings have been played in the contest.

The SEC has also revised their inclement weather policy related to the final game of a conference series on Sunday when the visiting team does not have classes on the following day. The policy specifies if the visiting team’s institution does not have classes the following day, general curfew policies shall be waived. If the curfew is waived, no game may start after 10 p.m. local time or resume after midnight local time.