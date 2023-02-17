Nancy McLeod Rogers Published 9:18 am Friday, February 17, 2023

Mrs. Nancy McLeod Rogers, 76, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi. The funeral will be Monday, February 20, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church in Oxford, MS. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 9:30 A.M. at the church. Burial will follow at Wilkins Cemetery in New Albany, MS.

Nancy was born on August 21, 1946, in Texarkana, AR. She was a long-time and respected member of the staff of The University of Mississippi from 1976 until 1999, where she was the Assistant Director of International Programs. In addition to her official duties, she also was a mentor, counselor, confidant, and surrogate parent to the thousands of international students coming through the University. She opened her heart to students from all different cultures and backgrounds, showing them a warmth and comfort that helped them feel welcome and loved when so far away from home. Nancy built lasting relationships with her students, connections that persisted far beyond their time in school, even fostering the son of a former student for several years during the Yugoslav Wars. That same warmth and compassion is what brought her close to so many people here at home as well, among whom she was known as a beloved friend and respected advisor.

Her passion for service led her to be an Elder at the First Presbyterian church, Rotary Club member, and both leader and member of multiple organizations through the years. But despite her dedication to these groups and to her work, Nancy never failed to put her family first. She was a devoted wife and mother, and she cared deeply for her beloved grandchildren.

When not helping others, Nancy enjoyed spending her free time in Perdido Key, FL, where the beauty of the confluence of the Old River inspired her to paint the landscapes that brought her such peace.

Nancy is survived by her husband, William L. “Bill” Rogers III of Oxford, MS; sons Reagen Ward of Austin, TX and William L. “Will” Rogers IV of Oxford, MS; daughter, Valorie Woodward Rogers of Jackson, MS; sister Suzanne Pettit of Argyle, TX; brother, Daniel McLeod of Hope, AR; as well as eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Nancy’s memory may be made to Love Pacs, P.O. Box 721, Oxford, MS 38655 or online at https://www.lovepacksoxford.com/donate, or to Tubb Spay and Neuter Project, P.O. Box 1674, Oxford, MS 38655 or online at https://tubbproject.com/donate.