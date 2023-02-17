Oxford Diagnostic Center receives Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award

Published 2:00 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

By Staff Report

The Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi complex. (Photo/Bruce Newman)

Oxford Diagnostic Center – North Mississippi Imaging Services is a recipient of Press Ganey’s Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award for Patient Experience.

This award recognizes hospitals and clinics that perform in the top 5% of health care organizations for patient experience, patient or physician engagement or clinical quality performance during a year’s time.

“This is a great recognition for the Oxford Diagnostic Center,” said Bill Henning, CEO and administrator of Baptist North Mississippi. “It is a clear indication of the clinic’s commitment to providing a great experience and quality care for patients.”

Email newsletter signup

Press Ganey, the leading Human Experience (HX) healthcare performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

More Healthcare

Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance announces partnership with Releaf App, UM

First legal cannabis in Mississippi hits shelves in Oxford

MCPA announces new directory for practitioners to reach new patients statewide

Campbell Clinic expanding to Oxford

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...