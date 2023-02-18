Tuesday concert features renowned opera soprano Published 5:00 pm Saturday, February 18, 2023

The University of Mississippi Department of Music is honoring Black History Month through its annual concert on Feb. 21 in celebration of James Meredith and 60 years of integration. The concert will be held at the university’s Gertrude Ford Center at 7:30 p.m. with free admission to the public.

The concert will feature guest artist, Memphis-native Tanisha Ward and Amanda Johnson on collaborative piano. Ward is a renowned opera soprano who earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Vocal Performance from the University of Memphis and Master of Music degree in Vocal Performance from the University of Mississippi.

She is currently a company artist with Moon River Opera based in Savannah, GA..

Also featured in the concert will be the University of Mississippi Gospel Choir, University of Mississippi Men’sGlee, LOU Symphony Orchestra, and the OMADDE. OMADDE was founded in 2003 by George W. K. Dor after a fifteen-piece set of Ghanaian drums were acquired by the university.

The ensemble has been a staple of cultural diversity within the school ever since.