I-55 closure Sunday morning as search continues for vehicle in Tallahatchie River Published 8:04 am Sunday, February 19, 2023

On Saturday, Feb. 18, at approximately 3:40 p.m. the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Interstate 55 in Panola County just north of the North Batesville exit finding that an unknown vehicle traveling north on Interstate 55 collided with a bridge and fell into the Tallahatchie River.

Dozens of first responders from county and state agencies searched for the vehicle several hours, finally deciding to suspend their efforts until Sunday morning.

The search will resume at 9 a.m.

As a result of this recovery effort, Interstate 55 will be blocked beginning at 9 a.m. for an undetermined amount of time, according to a release from the MIssissippi Highway Patrol.

The southbound traffic in the area of mile-marker 252 (Sardis Exit) will be diverted to US-51.

The crash remains under investigation by the MHP.