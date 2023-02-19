Local makes mark in art competition Published 8:00 am Sunday, February 19, 2023

The Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) Visual Arts students recently received 135 awards in the

prestigious Regional Scholastic Art Competition hosted by The Mississippi Museum of Art, including 2

of the 5 American Visions Awards given that represent “Best In Show”.

Genoveva Arizaga, a senior from Paris, won 1 Gold Key, 2 Silver Keys and 1 Honorable Mention.

The work of the talented young artists receiving American Visions and Gold and Silver Keys will be on display at the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson February 14th – March 20th as part of the exhibition for the Scholastic Art Awards Competition.

Email newsletter signup

The Mississippi Museum of Art hosts the Mississippi Regional Competition each year. Students from

middle, junior high, and senior high schools from across the state participate in the competition. Over

1,200 entries in a wide variety of categories were judged by a panel of judges over a course of several days.

The Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) is an eleventh and twelfth grade visual and performing arts

residential, public high school located on the historic Whitworth College campus in Brookhaven.

Students not only meet and exceed the traditional Mississippi high school curriculum, they receive special instruction in visual arts, vocal music, dance, literary arts, filmmaking/media arts and theatre.