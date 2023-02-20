Cornelia Witt Parker Mason Published 10:54 am Monday, February 20, 2023

Mrs. Cornelia Witt Parker Mason, 85, died Friday, February 17, 2023, at The Elison in Oxford, MS. The funeral will be Monday, February 20, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Oxford. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M. at the church. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

Mrs. Mason was born on April 14, 1937, in New Albany, MS to the late Tip and Jamie Parker. She was a beloved member of First Baptist Church of Oxford and formerly served on the Department of Correction’s Parole Board. A member of Delta Gamma Sorority and the Bridge Club, Mrs. Mason knew the value of friendship and treasured her friends. A life-long resident of Oxford, she cared deeply for her community, serving as a member of the Oxford Park Commission and the Mississippi Republican Party Executive Committee. As Associate Ticket Manager at the Ole Miss Ticket Office for 15 years, she took sincere pride in her role at The University of Mississippi and was beloved by all who had the pleasure of working with her. With a loving and nurturing spirit, Mrs. Mason was both a Girl and Boy Scout Leader and enjoyed preparing meals for the Ole Miss Basketball team. She loved to spend time in the kitchen canning plum, fig, and jalapeno pepper jelly, that she generously shared with others. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dear husband, Falton O. “Sonny” Mason, Jr.; her daughter, Amanda Mason Allison; and her granddaughter, Julia Belle Mason.

Mrs. Mason is survived by her sons, Falton O. Mason III and his wife, Mary of Olive Branch, MS and Michael Mason and his wife, Lucinda of Helena, AL; brother, Edd Tate Parker of Franklin, TN; and five grandchildren, Tip Mason, Lawson Langston, Haley Mason, Parker Allison, and Elise Mason.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mrs. Mason’s memory may be made to First Baptist Church, 800 Van Buren Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.