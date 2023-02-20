Gary Glenn Gooch Published 11:45 am Monday, February 20, 2023

On December 2, 2022, Gary Glenn Gooch, 64, passed away peacefully in his home in Bells, TN.

Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Gay Gooch. He is survived by his loving wife, Deby Kincaid Gooch, as well as his father, Harris Gooch, his twin brother Larry (Susan), sister Nina (Sissy) Neilson (Ed), and brothers Harris Wayne (Liz) and Mike (Lori). He is also survived by his children: Joey and Rachel Gooch and Christina and Benjamin Duffey. He leaves four grandchildren: Samuel Gooch, James Gooch, Joely Duffey, and Kay Duffey, who all affectionately called him Papa.

Gary was born in Water Valley, MS, and lived in Memphis during his younger years. He moved to Oxford, MS, for high school and then graduated from the University of Mississippi as a piano performance major. During his college years, he met his wife, Deby. After Deby’s brother Joe passed away, Gary and Deby moved to Jackson, TN, deciding to continue Joe’s voice studio.

Gary and Deby were vocal coaches at Kincaid-Gooch Voice Studio for 37 years, having recently retired. Gary spent his life teaching, encouraging, and mentoring hundreds of young people. He accompanied them in shows and guided them down straight paths in life.

Gary also traveled with national touring companies of several musicals including the first national tour of Mamma Mia! which he played over 100 times. Gary was the music minister at Alamo First Christian Church, where he directed the choir and blessed many with his music on Sundays.

Gary had two loves: his family and his music. His complete dedication to both leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and beautiful music.