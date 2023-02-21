Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Feb. 21
Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023
3 accidents
5 agency assists
12 alarms
9 animal complaints
1 commercial burglary
3 civil matters
1 disturbance
4 follow ups
1 harassment
5 information
1 noise complaint
1 petit larceny
4 reckless driving
1 road obstruction
37 service calls
3 suspicious activity
1 suspicious person
2 suspicious vehicles
6 traffic complaints
6 transports
1 trespassing
2 welfare concerns
15 service process
Arrest:
1 possession of controlled substance warrant