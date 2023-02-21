Welcome event Feb. 28 Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Hello, I’m new in town, where can I find a map? When can I file Homestead Exemption? What company should I call regarding a gas issue?

These are among the many questions received daily from new residents, as a result the Oxford-Lafayette County Retiree Attraction program, under the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber and Economic Development Foundation has organized the inaugural Welcome to the Neighborhood event.

Among guest speakers will be the Mayor Robyn Tannehill and Noel Wilkin, Provost & Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Ole Miss, as well as city, county officials and service providers anticipating ways to educate new residents about the services they offer.

The Welcome to the Neighborhood Event”will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce Boardroom located at 299 Jackson Avenue.

Newcomer packets will be distributed as well as other valuable resources. Please RSVP to Rosie Vassallo at rosie@oxfordms.com or by calling 662-234-4651.