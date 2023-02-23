David Eliot Wheelock Published 10:37 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

David Eliot Wheelock passed away peacefully at home in Oxford, MS on Monday, February 20, 2023. He was born in New York City on December 16, 1939, and grew up in Sherman, CT. He attended South Kent School, earned his undergraduate degree from Williams College, and received his Master’s degree from Wesleyan. He returned to South Kent School, where he was a beloved teacher of mathematics and physics, a football coach, and a life-long mentor. He then joined IBM, which began his long and successful career in the software business. Dave was an avid tennis player and loved sailing. He traveled extensively and was a life-long NY Giants football fan. His family and friends describe him as loving, polite, charming, well-read, smart, immaculately-dressed, witty, master of dad jokes (before they were known as dad jokes), and always in good spirits. He had a knack for making everyone around him feel comfortable and at ease. His kind generous spirit and easy smile will be missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Harrington of Oxford, MS; sister Nancy Williford of Corona Del Mar, CA; daughters Jennifer (Todd) Hammond of Magnolia, TX and Amy Wheelock of New York City, NY; and grandchildren Justin of Boise, ID and Nikki of Austin, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY, 10163; www.michaeljfox.org. Coleman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Wheelock/Harrington family during this time of loss. Online condolences can be left on his Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.