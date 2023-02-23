Delta Hills Operation Christmas Child to host celebration in Water Valley March 4 Published 3:30 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

The Delta Hills Operation Christmas Child team invites you for a time of celebrating what God has done this past year. Please join us at Sylva Rena Baptist Church in Water Valley on Saturday March 4th at 2:00 p.m. You will hear the personal testimony of Edouard, from West Africa, of how the shoebox he received as a child impacted and changed his life! How exciting to have the opportunity to meet and hear from someone who received a shoebox!!

New information will be shared along with door prizes. Everyone is invited so come and bring a friend that may want to learn more about this wonderful ministry!