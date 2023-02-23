OSD to host Teacher Recruitment Day Saturday Published 10:34 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

The Oxford School District is hosting its annual Teacher Recruitment Day for certified teachers who are seeking employment on Saturday, February 25th at Oxford High School (101 Charger Loop, Oxford, Mississippi, 38655).

Interested candidates can visit with our school administrators from 8:00 am -10:00 am without an appointment. If the candidate would like to be considered for an interview at Teacher Recruitment Day, he/she should submit their application by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit oxfordsd.org/jobs

Step 2: Click on “Vacancies/Apply Now”

Step 3: Select Teacher Recruitment Day for your grade level