Lafayette’s Caroline Wilson, Aiyanah Jones ink college commitments Published 2:33 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Lafayette girls’ soccer celebrated a pair of signings on Friday as Caroline Wilson and Aiyanah Jones put pen to paper on their collegiate commitments.

Jones, who earned Region 1-5A Defensive MVP honors this season, committed to Holmes Community College while Wilson signed on to continue her athletic career at Jones College.

Wilson said it was a tough decision between Jones and Holmes, but that she was ultimately drawn to Jones College because of her desire to pursue veterinary sciences.

“It was a bit of a tough decision for me because I was between Holmes and Jones but finally finalizing it feels really good,” Wilson said. “The majors that they have [at Jones] fit my path that I want to take for the future.”

Jones, meanwhile, said she was excited to make her commitment official but also noted that the moment felt bittersweet knowing that she would never be able to suit up with her current teammates again.

“It’s excited but it’s also sad though,” Jones said. “I’m going to miss playing with everybody that I’ve been playing with for a long time so I’m not ready for it yet but I’m happy.”

The two seniors were integral to the program’s the past few seasons, racking up all-star selections and all-region honors while guiding the Lady ‘Dores to their fifth consecutive appearance in the North Half final.

“I was definitely not surprised to see these two decide to further their career at the college level,” said head coach Melinda Scruggs. “Just their commitment and dedication to our program — I don’t see how they won’t go there and excel as well. I know that they have put the work in since they were little kids and just continued to grow as they went through my program. Obviously, the hard work is paying off for them.”