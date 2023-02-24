OHS student wins 1st place in FFA’s Northwest Federation competition Published 3:30 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Oxford FFA member Elliott Goins was awarded First Place in National Creed Speaking during the Northwest Federation hosted at Northwest Mississippi Community College this week.

Future Farmers of America (FFA) is a student organization for those enrolled in agricultural education classes. The organization is offered to students nationwide, with each state association divided into local chapters. As a member of the program, students are expected to participate in fundraising, community service projects, and career/leadership development events and competitions within their community. According to the MS Department of Education website, there are over 100 FFA chapters in schools throughout the state of Mississippi. FFA programs are funded through sponsorships and individual donations.

Since the beginning of the school year, Goins has been actively involved in Oxford High School’s Horticulture class and FFA, which are both led and taught by Ken Hearn. Her decision to compete in National Creed Speaking was based on the desire to improve her public speaking skills as well as to promote agricultural education to her peers.

The National FFA Creed Speaking Leadership Development Event (LDE) recognizes outstanding FFA members in grades seven through nine, for their ability to present the National FFA Creed from memory and answer three questions related to it. The Creed outlines the organization’s values and beliefs regarding the industry of agriculture, FFA membership, and citizenship and patriotism. Students participating in the Creed Speaking LDE learn to communicate in a powerful, organized and professional manner and build self-confidence.

“Elliott is a wonderful student who is always eager to learn and constantly strives for excellence,” says Hearn. “This achievement is a direct result of her hard work and dedication and will motivate her for the future.”

Elliott will represent Oxford’s chapter at the district competition in March.