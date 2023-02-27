Ashley HomeStore celebrates March 4 grand opening of first Oxford showroom Published 3:00 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

Ashley HomeStore, the nation’s top-selling furniture retailer, will open the doors to its first Oxford location on Saturday, March 4 with DIY workshops, local pop-up vendors and hourly prizes amidst vast selections of stylish home furnishings and room packages.

Oxford’s new Ashley showroom, the brand’s tenth Mississippi store, is located at 2128 Jackson Ave W.

To celebrate its grand opening, the new Ashley store will host several in-store experiences including hands-on workshops presented by local Oxford favorites from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Oil Shed Oxford will instruct guests how to pot and create their own take-home succulent plants while Oxford’s Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. will guide shoppers as they make their own hydrating bath bombs.

Both workshops are free with signup required at https://Ashley-Succulent-Workshop.eventbrite.com and https://Ashley-Bathbomb-Workshop.eventbrite.com .

Other in-store experiences will include local vendor pop-ups with items available for purchase and an Instagram-worthy floral oasis by Oxford Floral. Guests also can enjoy a whimsical ice cream bike by Oxford Creamery, a sugar cookie and donut bar by Just Cake It, and charcuterie cups by My Michelle’s.

Ashley’s new 25,000 square-foot showroom features room settings and visual displays which match the lifestyles of its shoppers, from active families with larger homes and outdoor spaces to those in apartments and smaller footprint homes.

Shoppers also can browse among outdoor furniture and accessories, children’s furniture, home accents and wall decor, table lamps, floor lamps and wall lighting, mattresses and bedding.

“Like our other Ashley stores, the Oxford store is arranged in a way reflects how our shoppers are living their lives,” says Lexie Paswater, vice president of marketing for Ashley.

Ashley’s Purchase with Purpose program also gives shoppers the opportunity to give back to those in need at no additional cost. Programs provide a voice for the vulnerable, access to basic healthcare in developing countries, and new beds for vulnerable children without beds to call their own. Last year, the program raised more than $1 million for its partner charities.

Ashley’s new Oxford store is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; and Sunday, noon – 8 p.m.