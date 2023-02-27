Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Feb. 27
Published 1:00 pm Monday, February 27, 2023
1 simple assault
2 agency assists
2 alarms
6 animal complaints
3 civil matters
5 disturbances
1 domestic violence
14 follow ups
2 harassments
1 information
3 noise complaints
1 road obstruction
2 scams
55 service calls
3 suspicious activity
1 suspicious vehicle
10 welfare concerns
5 arrests:
1 careless driving and driving with suspended license
1 domestic violence
1 conspiracy and aggravated assault warrant
1 no driver’s license, no seatbelt, no tag, no proof of insurance
1 possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of firearm, driving with suspended license, expired tag