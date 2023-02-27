Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Feb. 27 Published 1:00 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

1 simple assault

2 agency assists

2 alarms

6 animal complaints

3 civil matters

5 disturbances

1 domestic violence

14 follow ups

2 harassments

1 information

3 noise complaints

1 road obstruction

2 scams

55 service calls

3 suspicious activity

1 suspicious vehicle

10 welfare concerns

5 arrests:

1 careless driving and driving with suspended license

1 domestic violence

1 conspiracy and aggravated assault warrant

1 no driver’s license, no seatbelt, no tag, no proof of insurance

1 possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of firearm, driving with suspended license, expired tag