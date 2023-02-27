Lafayette downs Holmes County to reach semifinals for first time since 2018 Published 12:00 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

Lafayette is headed back to the Big House.

The Lady Commodores (23-6, 8-0 Region 2-5A) downed Holmes County Central in a 50-48 thriller Saturday to make it back to the state semifinals in Jackson for the first time since 2018.

They jumped out to an early lead over the Lady Jaguars thanks to some hot outside shooting from senior guard Mariah Reed-Jones, who poured in nine points in the opening period to give the ‘Dores a 12-8 advantage at the end of the first.

They struggled to gain separation in the second quarter however as Holmes County locked in defensively and began generating turnovers in the open court.

The Lady Jaguars continued to hound Lafayette in the second half, taking their first lead since the early goings with just over five minutes remaining in the third.

The Lady ‘Dores responded well however, ending the quarter on a short spurt to take a four-point lead heading into the fourth.

They managed to fend off one final comeback attempt in the final period, churning out a 50-48 victory to secure a trip to the semifinals, where they will face off against Region 5-5A champion West Jones.

Lafayette will have their hands full with the Mustangs, who won their first two playoffs games against Hattiesburg and West Harrison by an average margin of 25 points.

The Lady ‘Dores will square off against West Jones at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.