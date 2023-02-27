OHS girls’ powerlifting wins North Half for first time in school history

Published 2:00 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

By Jake Davis

The Oxford girls' powerlifting team poses for a photo after taking home the first North Half championship in school history on Saturday. (@Oxford_Power)

Oxford has to make room for a new banner in the gym.

The Chargers will be adding to their list of championships after the girls’ powerlifting team secured their first North Half championship in school history on Saturday.

Junior Kierstan White did most of the heavy lifting for Oxford (pun intended), taking home gold in her weight class while Briana Barksdale, Ebone Standifer, Ly’Niyah Smith and Sparkle Caldwell each finished with silver medals.

Email newsletter signup

Lakendra Stewart and Montaejah Morgan also made the podium for the Lady Chargers as they came away with bronze medals.

More Oxford Sports

String of strong performances leads to PBR Player of the Week honors for Oxford’s Reid Kent

Oxford moves to 4-0 with win over North Pontotoc

Barrett Kamman, Reid Kent propel Oxford to victory in season-opener against Kirk Academy

Oxford falls to Grenada in Region 1-6A consolation game

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...