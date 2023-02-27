OHS girls’ powerlifting wins North Half for first time in school history Published 2:00 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

Oxford has to make room for a new banner in the gym.

The Chargers will be adding to their list of championships after the girls’ powerlifting team secured their first North Half championship in school history on Saturday.

Junior Kierstan White did most of the heavy lifting for Oxford (pun intended), taking home gold in her weight class while Briana Barksdale, Ebone Standifer, Ly’Niyah Smith and Sparkle Caldwell each finished with silver medals.

Email newsletter signup

Lakendra Stewart and Montaejah Morgan also made the podium for the Lady Chargers as they came away with bronze medals.