Gallery: Oxford downs Lafayette 9-1 in first game of Crosstown Classic Series

Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Staff Report

More Oxford Sports

OHS girls’ powerlifting wins North Half for first time in school history

String of strong performances leads to PBR Player of the Week honors for Oxford’s Reid Kent

Oxford moves to 4-0 with win over North Pontotoc

Barrett Kamman, Reid Kent propel Oxford to victory in season-opener against Kirk Academy

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...