Gallery: Oxford downs Lafayette 9-1 in first game of Crosstown Classic Series

Oxford's Reid Kent (7) throws to first in the Chargers' 9-1 win over Lafayette in Game 1 of the Crosstown Classic Series on Tuesday. (Angel Smith)
Oxford vs Lafayette in high school baseball on Tuesday. Oxford won 9-1. (Casey Osburg/CMG)
Oxford's Drew Carter lays down a drag bunt in the seventh inning of the Chargers' 9-1 win over Lafayette in Game 1 of the Crosstown Classic Series on Tuesday. (Angel Smith)
Oxford vs Lafayette in high school baseball on Tuesday. Oxford won 9-1. (Angel Smith)
Oxford vs Lafayette in high school baseball on Tuesday. Oxford won 9-1. (Casey Osburg/CMG)
Oxford's Campbell Smithwick watches a ball fly off his bat in the Chargers' 9-1 win over Lafayette in Game 1 of the Crosstown Classic Series on Tuesday. (Angel Smith)