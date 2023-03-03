Don Alan Larson Published 8:34 am Friday, March 3, 2023

Don Alan Larson, age 59, of Oxford MS, passed away on February 28th, 2023, in Oxford MS. He was born October 30th, 1963, in Memphis, TN to James Arden and Ann Carter Larson.

Don was a 1981 graduate of Water Valley High School and furthered his education at the University of Mississippi where he received a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1985. During his time at Ole Miss, Don was a member of the Delta-Xi Chapter of Kappa Sigma where he served as Grand Treasurer in 1985. He was also a member of the Order of Omega. He is also a member of the University of Mississippi Loyalty Foundation.

After graduating from Ole Miss, Don joined his family-owned grocery business. During his thirty-eight years with Larson’s Groceries, Inc., Don was the managing partner of Larson’s Cash Saver in Water Valley and partner of Larson’s Cash Saver in Oxford.

Email newsletter signup

Don was very involved in the Water Valley community where he served as president for numerous organizations including the Yalobusha County Economic Development Foundation. He also served as president of the Board of Directors of Magnolia Youth League where he coached numerous sports. Don was also president of the Water Valley High School Football and Baseball Booster Clubs. He was a long-time member of the Water Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. Don was recipient of the Brassell Hatcher Service Award, the Junior Auxiliary Community Inspiration Award, and as a True Blue by Water Valley High School Athletics.

Don enjoyed attending Ole Miss sporting events, beach vacations with friends and family, golfing, hunting, and spending time outdoors. He was a member of the Orchard in Oxford MS.

Don is survived by his wife of thirty-three years, Allison Lewis Larson, his children, Barrett (Steffi) Larson of Oxford MS, Avery (Zach) Greenhalgh of Gallatin TN, grandson Arden Larson and future grandson Tatum James Greenhalgh, due in April. His mother, Ann Larson of Water Valley MS, and his brother Keith (Dawn) Larson of Oxford MS. He was preceded in death by his father James Larson and sister Joy Larson.

Visitation is planned for Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, in the Gardiner Room at Seven Oaks Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 7:00PM. Funeral services will be Friday, March 3rd, at First United Methodist Church Water Valley at 12:00 PM with Bro. Eric George and Pat Ward officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation, Junior Auxiliary or Compassion Ministries of Water Valley.