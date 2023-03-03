James Lee Weeks Published 2:56 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

James Lee Weeks (83), the son of Rona L. Weeks and Gladys Hudgins Weeks of Oxford, passed away peacefully in his home in Long Beach, MS, February 19, 2023. James is survived by his wife, Sandy; one brother, Jerry (Madison); two sisters, Mary Buchanan Lewis (Oxford) and Euella Williams (Bokoshe, OK); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; his mother; two brothers, Raymond and Paul; and one sister, Elizabeth (Libby) Crews. James will be greatly missed by his family and friends.