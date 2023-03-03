What motivates a teacher to pursue Board Certification?

Teachers receive a $6,000 annual stipend from the state of Mississippi. In addition, the Oxford School District offers $3,000 annually for completion of certification plus reimbursement for fees incurred for certification. Visit www.nbpts.org/national-board-certification for more information on National Board Certification.

Oxford School District teachers can participate in the World Class Teaching Program, a cohort at the University of Mississippi, that provides high-quality candidate support regardless of their location.