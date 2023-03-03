Oxford teachers earn national board certification
Published 8:00 am Friday, March 3, 2023
Six Oxford School District (OSD) teachers earned the highest mark of professional accomplishment by achieving National Board Certification. Recognized as the “gold standard” in teacher certification, National Board Certification (NBC) is a voluntary, advanced teaching credential that goes beyond state licensure. The National Board certifies teachers who successfully complete its rigorous certification process that takes one to three years.
Newly National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) are:
Lana Parrish- Della Davidson Elementary
Early Childhood Generalist
Lindsey Hughes- Della Davidson Elementary
Early Childhood Generalist
Lori Helsel- Oxford Early Childhood Center
Early Childhood Generalist
Emily Riser- Oxford Middle School
English Language Arts
Keeley Asmus- Central Elementary
Early Childhood Generalist
Wendy Raby- Oxford Middle School
Middle Childhood Generalist
According to the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, “schools with NBCTs have strong professional communities focused on leadership, learning, and collaboration. These schools are characterized by higher rates of teacher morale and retention and increased community involvement.” The Oxford School District has 61 teachers, counselors, and administrators who have obtained National Board Certification. National Board Certification is available nationwide for prekindergarten (pre-K) through 12th-grade teachers.
To be eligible to apply for board certification, a teacher must hold a bachelor’s degree, completed three full years of teaching or school counseling, and have a valid state teaching or school counseling license.
What motivates a teacher to pursue Board Certification?
Teachers receive a $6,000 annual stipend from the state of Mississippi. In addition, the Oxford School District offers $3,000 annually for completion of certification plus reimbursement for fees incurred for certification. Visit www.nbpts.org/national-
Oxford School District teachers can participate in the World Class Teaching Program, a cohort at the University of Mississippi, that provides high-quality candidate support regardless of their location.