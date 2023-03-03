Oxford teachers earn national board certification Published 8:00 am Friday, March 3, 2023

Six Oxford School District (OSD) teachers earned the highest mark of professional accomplishment by achieving National Board Certification. Recognized as the “gold standard” in teacher certification, National Board Certification (NBC) is a voluntary, advanced teaching credential that goes beyond state licensure. The National Board certifies teachers who successfully complete its rigorous certification process that takes one to three years.

Newly National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) are:

Lana Parrish- Della Davidson Elementary

Early Childhood Generalist

Email newsletter signup

Lindsey Hughes- Della Davidson Elementary

Early Childhood Generalist

Lori Helsel- Oxford Early Childhood Center

Early Childhood Generalist

Emily Riser- Oxford Middle School

English Language Arts

Keeley Asmus- Central Elementary

Early Childhood Generalist

Wendy Raby- Oxford Middle School

Middle Childhood Generalist

According to the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, “schools with NBCTs have strong professional communities focused on leadership, learning, and collaboration. These schools are characterized by higher rates of teacher morale and retention and increased community involvement.” The Oxford School District has 61 teachers, counselors, and administrators who have obtained National Board Certification. National Board Certification is available nationwide for prekindergarten (pre-K) through 12th-grade teachers.

To be eligible to apply for board certification, a teacher must hold a bachelor’s degree, completed three full years of teaching or school counseling, and have a valid state teaching or school counseling license.