Golf simulator opens at Oxford Commons Published 12:00 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

Oxford’s first retail golf simulator, Oxford GolfHouse, opened in February in the space once occupied by Southern Craft Stove + Tap.

General Manager Kris Kersey is excited about running Oxford GolfHouse, saying the city needed more entertainment options, especially something hands on with friends.

“It’s nice to have something else in Oxford where you can actually go out and hang out with a group of friends and do something active other than going to the bowling alley,” Kersey said.

Email newsletter signup

Oxford GolfHouse has room for larger parties and even single players, as the three bays can be occupied for recreational purposes or league play. Birthday parties and any other large party is welcome.

“Eight people is a great number for people to come in at a single bay and play challenges games for an hour or two hours, however, for those who want to play one of the 250 golf courses, we recommend booking four players for two hours,” Kersey said.

The bays are equipped with an impressive golf simulator called TrackMan. The system can determine someone’s impact location, carry distance, total distance, ball and club head speed, and many other details.

Each bay is installed with this system and has projected screens for customers.

“It’s nice to be able to have an accurate system such as TrackMan,” Kersey said. “If you are used to hitting your golf club 120-yards, you can bring your own clubs in here and hit a true shot, it’s going to register,” Kersey said.

For food, the GolfHouse has a menu with pizzas and appetizers and a fully equipped bar.

Visitors can also rent club sets.

Hours of operation are Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m to 10 p.m, Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.

Kersey encourages customers to book a bay online instead of phone calls at oxfordgolfhouse.com.