Multiple wind damage reports after storms Published 10:00 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

Lafayette County’s stormy weather this week resulted in numerous fallen trees, power outages, and some early reports of residential damages.

The University of Mississippi’s weather coop showed the city received 3.13 inches of rain on Wednesday alone, ultimately saturating the ground so heavily that Thursday and Friday’s wind gusts caused many trees to fall.

The rainfall amounts from the Thursday afternoon and Friday morning torrents were not available as of press time.

Email newsletter signup

On Friday, wind gusts reached 55 miles per hour , but steadily dropped in the afternoon. As of Friday, the Lafayette Emergency Operations Management office had not yet fully assessed the county damage, but did report that all damage reports had been from wind and not flooding.

A more detailed report will be assembled by EOM officials next week.