Five OHS students selected as STAR students Published 9:56 am Monday, March 6, 2023

Five Oxford High School students received statewide recognition last week after being named STAR Students by The Mississippi Economic Council (MEC).

This honor is given to seniors who have the highest ACT score at each school in Mississippi. Any student with a 35 or above automatically receives a nomination. OHS’s five STAR students have scored 35 on their composite ACT score.

STAR Students, once selected, are asked to nominate their STAR Teacher. The teacher selected is, in the STAR Student’s opinion, the person who has made the greatest contribution to the student’s scholastic achievement.