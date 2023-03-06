  • Addison Hunt- Teacher, Keith Scruggs
  • Noah Amidon- Teacher, Chelsea Winnick
  • Walker Dabbs- Teacher, Amy Rosen
  • Keethin Karthikeyan- Teacher, Chris Cutcliffe
  • Connor Sweeney- Teacher, Deb Jones

Each STAR Student and STAR Teacher is honored at the Mississippi Economic Council’s Education Celebration in the spring. MEC will provide certificates to all STAR Students and STAR Teachers. STAR Students will also be eligible for scholarships from MEC.