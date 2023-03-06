Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for March 6

Published 2:00 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

By Staff Report

7 accidents
18 agency assists
4 alarms
3 animal complaints
1 residential burglary (Quail Creek)
3 civil matters
1 death
5 disturbances
1 domestic violence
5 follow ups
2 harassments
11 information
1 juvenile complaint
2 littering/dumping
1 noise complaint
3 reckless driving
1 road obstruction
46 service calls
7 suspicious activity
1 suspicious person
1 suspicious vehicle
1 traffic complaint
6 transports
1 trespassing
1 vandalism
8 welfare concerns
1 protection order
2 service process

Arrests:
2 possession of a firearm by a felon
1 hold for another agency

