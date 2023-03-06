Oxford High hosts Festival of Nations Published 1:00 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

Oxford High School will host the inaugural Festival of Nations on Wednesday, April 26th at 5:30 pm to showcase the many cultures represented in the student body and the Oxford community. The Oxford School District has 33 different home languages represented among its students. Participants are invited to provide immersive experiences with food, activities, performances, and demonstrations specific to their country of origin.

“Diversity brings such innovation to the student experience we offer. Research shows that a person’s creativity is enhanced by their ability to integrate different points of view—something we all learn when interacting with people from different backgrounds. We want to celebrate that,” said Nancy McCurdy, OSD English Learners Program Coordinator.

“The Festival of Nations will be an exciting evening for the entire school district to enjoy. My hope is that our community sees the vibrant cultures and students that make Oxford High so special,” said Oxford High Principal, Dr. Dana Bullard.

Email newsletter signup

The Oxford School District is inviting students, parents, and the local community to get involved to represent various cultures represented in Oxford. Interested individuals or groups should complete the participation form at oxfordsd.org to demonstrate their level of involvement. For business sponsorship, contact the OSD Communications Department at news@oxfordsd.org.