Clinton Leslie “Clint” Phillips Published 8:24 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Clinton Leslie “Clint” Phillips, 53, died February 21, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi following a brief illness. Clint is survived by his parents, Curtis and Maria Phillips of Oxford, MS; brother, James Phillips and his wife, Tasha of Clive, IA; and niece and nephew, Rio Phillips and Vida Phillips of Clive, IA. A visitation will be held Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at Waller Funeral Home.