Gallery: Oxford softball falls 8-6 to Myrtle

Oxford’s Madi Jones (27) tags out Myrtle’s Dream Carnell (23) in girls high school softball in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, March 6, 2023. Myrtle won 8-6 in 8 innings. (©Bruce Newman)
Oxford left fielder Callie Carter (3) throws the ball into the infield against Myrtle in girls high school softball in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, March 6, 2023. Myrtle won 8-6 in 8 innings. (©Bruce Newman)
Myrtle’s Cora Beth Kelly (8) is caught stealing by Oxford’s Mary Claire King (12) in girls high school softball in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, March 6, 2023. Myrtle won 8-6 in 8 innings. (©Bruce Newman)
Myrtle’s Cora Beth Kelly (8) is caught stealing by Oxford’s Mary Claire King (12) in girls high school softball in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, March 6, 2023. Myrtle won 8-6 in 8 innings. (©Bruce Newman)