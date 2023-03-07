Lafayette’s Aiden Jackson selected as STAR Student Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Lafayette senior Aiden Jackson was named a STAR Student for the 2022-2023 academic year by the Mississippi Economic Council’s M.B. Swayze Foundation, the school announced Tuesday.

The Mississippi Economic Council (MEC) selects STAR students each year who earned the highest overall ACT score at their respective schools. Students who achieve a score of 35 or higher are automatically nominated for the honor.

Jackson selected Lafayette High School teacher Sara Irby as his STAR Teacher, indicating that she had the most influence on his academic journey to date.

Jackson and Irby will be honored at the MEC’s Education Celebration in the spring. The organization will provide certificates to all STAR Students and STAR Teachers. Jackson will also be eligible for a scholarship from the council.