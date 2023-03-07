Martha Winchester (Win) Gordon Walcott Published 8:24 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Martha Winchester (Win) Gordon Walcott, April 4, 1941 – March 5, 2023, passed away on March 5, 2023 with her family by her bedside.

The family will have a visitation at Mrs. Walcott’s home in Oxford, MS on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. A private family graveside service will be held in Hollandale Cemetery in Hollandale, MS with The Reverend Deb DeBoer officiating. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Win was born in Houston, Texas on April 4, 1941 to Slater R. and Martha Nelson Gordon. She grew up in Florence, MS graduating from Florence High School. She attended Millsaps College where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and the Millsaps Chorus. She graduated from The University of Mississippi with a BA degree in English.

Win was married in 1963, to Kenneth M. Walcott, Jr. of Hollandale, MS. They lived and raised their three children, Anne, Ken and Mary there in Hollandale. In her later years, Win moved to Oxford, Mississippi, to be near her children. She loved her life and friends in Oxford, and was an avid fan of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Throughout her career, Win taught in both local public and private schools in the Mississippi Delta. She later received her Master’s degree at Delta State University and went on to complete her Specialist’s degree in school counseling at The University of Southern Mississippi. She served as a counselor both for special programs at Mississippi Delta Junior College, Belzoni High School and Deer Creek School in Arcola.

Win was a member of the Deer Creek Chapter of the DAR, later serving as Regent and the State Junior Member Chair. She was awarded Outstanding Junior Member in 1976. Win was a member of the Colonial Dames of America, The Mayflower Society, and The National League of American Penwomen. She and attended the Hollandale Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church in both Leland and Oxford, MS. and was a supporter of the South Oxford Methodist Church. She enjoyed travel, gardening, and loved animals, especially her faithful pets.

Win is survived by her children Anne (Charles) Shepherd of Austin, TX, Ken (Leah) Walcott of Hernando, MS and Mary (Wade) Steinriede of Oxford, MS. Additionally, she is survived by her eight grandchildren, Will, Andrew, Caroline & Lizzy Shepherd, Christian & Caleb Walcott and Anne & Eleanor Steinriede.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all who provided compassionate care to Win in her last days. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Millsaps College and or the Oxford Veterans Home.