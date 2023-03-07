Oxford keeper Kaitlyn Urbanek commits to Furman University Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Oxford goalkeeper Kaitlyn Urbanek announced her intentions to continue her athletic and academic career at Furman University on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-11 junior made the announcement on social media late Tuesday morning, posting the Furman logo over a photo of herself with the caption, “I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to play D1 soccer and continue my academic career at Furman University! A HUGE thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and especially God for helping me through this process.”

Urbanek was a critical part of the Lady Chargers’ success this season, posting nine clean sheets in 17 regular-season games, including three in a row against region opponents to close the season.

She is now set to join a strong Furman program that boasts nine Southern Conference championships.