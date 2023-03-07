Oxford keeper Kaitlyn Urbanek commits to Furman University

Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By Jake Davis

Oxford goalkeeper Kaitlyn Urbanek blocks a shot during penalty kicks against Lafayette in girls high school soccer in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Oxford made all five of its penalty kicks to win after the game ended in a 2-2 tie at the end of regulation. (©Bruce Newman)

Oxford goalkeeper Kaitlyn Urbanek announced her intentions to continue her athletic and academic career at Furman University on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-11 junior made the announcement on social media late Tuesday morning, posting the Furman logo over a photo of herself with the caption, “I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to play D1 soccer and continue my academic career at Furman University! A HUGE thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and especially God for helping me through this process.”

Urbanek was a critical part of the Lady Chargers’ success this season, posting nine clean sheets in 17 regular-season games, including three in a row against region opponents to close the season.

She is now set to join a strong Furman program that boasts nine Southern Conference championships.

More Oxford Sports

Gallery: Oxford softball falls 8-6 to Myrtle

Breithaupt’s big night pushes Lafayette past Oxford in final game of Crosstown Classic Series

Gallery: Oxford downs Lafayette 9-1 in first game of Crosstown Classic Series

OHS girls’ powerlifting wins North Half for first time in school history

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...