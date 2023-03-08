Betty Marie Hazzard, 86 Published 8:31 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Betty Marie Hazzard, 86, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Bell’s, Tennessee. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with a service immediately following at 4:00 p.m. All services will take place at Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford. Bro. Jimmy McNeer will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Betty was born to the late Austin and Vera Swindle on February 28, 1937 in Pickens County, Alabama. She was a graduate of Osyka High School and shortly after, began her adult life. She became employed through the Sales Department of JC Penney where she later retired after many years of hard work. Aside from work, Betty was a lover of all things outdoors. She enjoyed the days spent in the yard that consisted of burning leaves or just about anything that could be burned. She was an avid homemaker to her daughters, and a persevering wife to her late husband, Thomas Hazzard. She was thrifty and loved to pinch pennies for good deals. She enjoyed fun nights out with friends and completing puzzle books. Above all, she was a loving wife, dedicated mother, and caring grandmother to those who loved her most. She was very family oriented and simply loved watching those closest to her, live life to the fullest. Her family describes her as a pure soul through and through. Although Betty has departed from this life, her kind spirit will guide those who are left to walk in her absence. Betty is survived by her three daughters, Deidre (John) Burkle, Renee Hazzard-Roberson, and Tammy (Michael) Veazey; her grandchildren, Adriane Boyd, Olivia Tait, Valerie Beavers, Joshua Logan, and Magan (Tyler) Rogers; one sister, Sue (John) Terrell; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Verner Hazzard; her parents, Austin and Vera Cummings Swindle; and her sisters, Martha Kate Griffin, Euple Terry, and Claudette McNeese. Coleman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hazzard family during this season of loss. Online condolences can be made to her Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.