Ole Miss Athletics holds NIL Luncheon Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Ole Miss Athletics held a Next Level NIL Business Luncheon so businesses could learn more about Ole Miss Athletics Name, Image, and Likeness Program. The luncheon took place on Monday, March 6th. Over 100 people attended so they could ask questions and learn from the expert panel about how their business can get involved. ( Photo by Joey Brent)

The panel: Walker Jones, Executive Director – The Grove Collective, Ane Debro, Associate General Counsel Ole Miss Athletics, Keith Carter, Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics, Casey Schwab, CEO + Founding Partner – Altius Sports Partners, Erin Holland – Altius Sports Partners