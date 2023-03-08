OMS students compete in middle school math tournament Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Local middle schoolers put their math skills to the test last week as they competed in the 2023 Mississippi Council of Teachers of Mathematics Junior High Math Competition on the Senatobia campus of Northwest Mississippi Community College.

Oxford middle seventh graders Linda Zhang and Yoon Jang and eighth graders Aubrey Wigginton and Henry Oyler took part in the annual competition, with Jang finishing in first place in the 7th grade competition while Wigginton took home the top prize in the 8th grade competition.

Senatobia’s Brennon Porter (7th grade) and Easton Hayes (8th grade) finished second in their respective competitions.

Students were first tested at their respective schools, with the top scorers from each grade earning invitations to compete in the district competition.

Jang and Wigginton will now be eligible to compete in the MCTM State 7th and 8th Grade Math Tournament at The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus on April 1.